FY2025 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Lowered by Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.44.

TSU opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.96. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$30.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

