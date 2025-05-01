Triumph Capital Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,999,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $244.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $188.46 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.19. The firm has a market cap of $680.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

