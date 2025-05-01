Triumph Capital Management Has $636,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

