Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.5% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.81 and its 200-day moving average is $499.65. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.