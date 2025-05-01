Keel Point LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $272.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.11. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.