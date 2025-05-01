Utility Stocks To Follow Today – April 28th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and Eversource Energy are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.21. 113,253,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,494,320. The company has a market capitalization of $901.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $528.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.62. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,903,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,445,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,655. Eaton has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eversource Energy (ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Shares of ES traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,674. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

Further Reading