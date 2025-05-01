Eagle Strategies LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

