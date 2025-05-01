Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $149,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 31.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $282.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.