357,839 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,009,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.8% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,408,000 after buying an additional 320,510 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at $105,620,058.57. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,370,382. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

