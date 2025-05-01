13,864 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TJX Companies Stock Performance
NYSE TJX opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
