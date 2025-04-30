TSE:PPL FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$47.71 and a one year high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,971.00. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,089 shares of company stock worth $955,839. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Articles

