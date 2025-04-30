DA Davidson Estimates Campbell’s’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPB)

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Campbell’s in a report released on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell’s

Campbell’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $36.04 on Monday. Campbell’s has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell’s

In other Campbell’s news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after buying an additional 447,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after purchasing an additional 531,281 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,867,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after buying an additional 84,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.