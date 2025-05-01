LGT Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,189,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $199.32 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

