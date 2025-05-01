Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO opened at $509.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

