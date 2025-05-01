Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $902.11 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 370,216 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $902,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $549.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.11 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.39, for a total transaction of $9,035,660.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,918,094.69. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,071 shares of company stock worth $175,741,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $775.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.95.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

