Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,932 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $97,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 213,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.78. The stock has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

