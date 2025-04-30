Analyzing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FiscalNote and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 1 3.00 MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 337.86%. MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given FiscalNote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $120.27 million 0.82 -$115.46 million $0.07 8.68 MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.39 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.22

This table compares FiscalNote and MultiPlan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -22.27% -88.72% -22.29% MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FiscalNote beats MultiPlan on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

