FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GLX Decreased by Analyst

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:GLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92).
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
