Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $204.24 million for the quarter.

Workiva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WK opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

View Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.