Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $204.24 million for the quarter.
Workiva Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of WK opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
