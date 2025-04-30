FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Raised by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.56. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.64.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.51 on Monday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$69.60 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 982.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.