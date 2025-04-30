Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shopify Q3 Earnings

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of SHOP opened at $98.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

