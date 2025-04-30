Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target at $16.21

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

