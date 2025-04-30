What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for COLB Q2 Earnings?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $22.72 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 108,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

