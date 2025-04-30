Roth Capital Predicts Hasbro’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

