Analysts Offer Predictions for PPBI Q2 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPBI opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

