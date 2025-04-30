Q2 Earnings Forecast for BANC Issued By DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a report issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

BANC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.85. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth $296,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 126,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 432,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

