Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

