StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Polar Power alerts:

About Polar Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.