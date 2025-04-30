StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of POLA opened at $2.00 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.51.
About Polar Power
