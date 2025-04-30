Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.85.

Superior Plus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$6.88 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$5.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.76.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.