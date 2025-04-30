LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LY in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. LY has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.96.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

