GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

GeoPark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,176,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 120,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.