Analysts Issue Forecasts for AltaGas’ Q1 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.56.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$40.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.38. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$29.51 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$5,474,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,227. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

