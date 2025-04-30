Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $1.04 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

