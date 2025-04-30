Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $1.04 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.
Birks Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Birks Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.