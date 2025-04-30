Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Short Interest Update

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Report on WRTBY
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Down 2.0 %
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.