Strategy (MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Strategy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Strategy Price Performance
Strategy stock opened at $381.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.75.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
