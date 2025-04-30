Strategy (MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Strategy to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Strategy stock opened at $381.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

In other Strategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. The trade was a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.75.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

