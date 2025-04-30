Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of BBGI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
