Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $5.60 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.