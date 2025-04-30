Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPO stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

