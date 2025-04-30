Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exponent Price Performance
EXPO stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent has a 1 year low of $73.83 and a 1 year high of $115.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exponent
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.