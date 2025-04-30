Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Outlook for PBA Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBA. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

