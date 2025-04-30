California Water Service Group (CWT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.