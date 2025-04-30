Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

