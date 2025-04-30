Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:BFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,537,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.