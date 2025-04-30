Allison Transmission (ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $792.18 million for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.
Insider Activity at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
