The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.62. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
About The Dixie Group
