SB Financial Group (SBFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.

SBFG stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

