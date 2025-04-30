Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of XIN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

