HC Wainwright Predicts MARA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MARA in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MARA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MARA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MARA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,755,000 after purchasing an additional 518,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MARA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 504,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

