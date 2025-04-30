ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.66. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

