Q1 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Cut by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. TXO Partners has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In related news, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $601,344.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,651.24. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,994 shares of company stock valued at $851,882.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.62%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

