Q1 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Increased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.77.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.63 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

