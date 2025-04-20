Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $792.49 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

