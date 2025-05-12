Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MOO opened at $70.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $587.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

